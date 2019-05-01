Brewers' Christian Yelich: Progressing in recovery
Yelich is making progress in his recovery from a sore back and is ready to increase his activity level, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Yelich still is not ready to return to game action, but manager Craig Counsell was optimistic about Yelich's status was asked. Yelich could miss a bit more time with his injury, but he is on track to rejoin the lineup at some point during the Brewers' upcoming series with the Mets, which kicks off Friday.
