Brewers' Christian Yelich: Raking right out of gate
Yelich went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 9-5 loss to the Cardinals.
That's now two homers in two games for the reigning NL MVP. Yelich may be just entering his prime as a power hitter, so while last season's career-high 36 jacks were impressive, the 27-year-old may not have found his ceiling quite yet.
