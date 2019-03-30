Yelich went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 9-5 loss to the Cardinals.

That's now two homers in two games for the reigning NL MVP. Yelich may be just entering his prime as a power hitter, so while last season's career-high 36 jacks were impressive, the 27-year-old may not have found his ceiling quite yet.