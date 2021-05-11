Yelich (back) is participating in all baseball activities, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
The outfielder had yet to resume hitting as of Sunday, so his swinging once again is a positive sign in his recovery. Yelich had returned from the injured list May 3 but returned to the IL a day later, and the Brewers will likely exercise more caution this time around to ensure the full health of their star.
