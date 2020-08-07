Yelich went 1-for-2 with an inside-the-park home run, three runs scored and four walks in Thursday's win over the White Sox.

Yelich is enduring a tough start to the season, but he managed to hit an inside-the-park home run in this one -- perhaps that oddity will boost his confidence moving forward. The 2018 NL MVP seems to be turning things around, though, going 3-for-9 with four runs scored and a 6:5 B:KK over his last three games.