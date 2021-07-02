Yelich went 1-for-3 with a run scored and two walks in Thursday's win over the Pirates.

Yelich didn't plate any of the team's runs but made his presence felt by reaching base three times. The 2018 NL MVP has been a shadow of his former self this season, but he's reached base in eight straight games while posting a .395 on-base percentage during that span. His overall numbers remain below expectations for a player of his caliber, though.