Yelich went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in Friday's 5-3 win against the Reds.
Yelich was 0-for-11 in his previous three games after collecting 12 hits and hitting .364 over an eight-game span. He reached base three times Friday and swiped his 17th bag of the season. The veteran outfielder is now slashing .259/.360/.387 with 41 extra-base hits and 94 runs scored this year.
