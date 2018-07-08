Yelich went 2-for-4 with a walk, RBI, run scored and stolen base Sunday against the Braves.

Yelich hadn't hit well since returning from a back injury -- he entered Sunday just two for his last 14 -- but came through with his first multi-hit effort since June 26. He also stole his 11th base of the season in 12 attempts. While he doesn't deliver prolific stats in a single category, Yelich has continued to produce across the five traditional categories, giving him plenty of value in all league formats.

