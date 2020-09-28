Yelich went 1-for-2 with a run and two walks in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

Yelich really struggled to hit for average during the regular season, but he still found himself on base frequently, posting a .356 OBP -- a mark boosted by the 16 free passes he was issued over the final 12 games. He hit out of the two spot in all 12 of those games and figures to remain there when the Brewers begin postseason play Wednesday.