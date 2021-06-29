Yelich went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs in Monday's victory over the Cubs.

Yelich's numbers -- outside his .409 OBP -- don't jump off the page, but he is starting to get locked in, hitting .278/.422/.472 with two home runs and six RBI over his last 10 games. He hit second for just the second time all season Monday, and if he remains in that spot moving forward, he should get a few more opportunities to make an impact, though it says something about his lack of power this season that he's been moved out of the three hole.