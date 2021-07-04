Yelich is not in the lineup Sunday at Pittsburgh.
Yelich started the past nine games and will head to the bench after posting a .219/.419/.406 slash line with a homer, three doubles, four RBI, 12 runs and 11 walks during that stretch. Tyrone Taylor will take over in left field Sunday for Milwaukee.
