Brewers' Christian Yelich: Receives pinch-hit at-bat
Yelich hit a pinch-hit single in the ninth inning of Wednesday's loss to the Cubs.
Yelich was held out of the lineup Wednesday for the first time since July 3, and manager Craig Counsell indicated he and Yelich simply decided they could not wait any longer to get him a break, which raised some questions about Yelich's health. However, Yelich looked plenty fine in his lone at-bat Wednesday, so he should be ready to return to the lineup this weekend following a team off day Thursday.
