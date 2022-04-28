Yelich is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.

Yelich will sit for only the second time through the Brewers' first 20 games, ending his streak of 10 consecutive starts while opening up a spot in the outfield for Tyrone Taylor. Coming off two straight down seasons, the 30-year-old has yet to come close to recapturing his 2018 National League MVP form through the first three weeks of the 2022 campaign. He enters Thursday's game with a .185/.276/.292 slash line, one home run and two stolen bases across his 76 plate appearances.