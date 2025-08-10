Yelich is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Yelich will join fellow left-handed-hitters Sal Frelick and Brice Turang on the bench as the Brewers roll out a right-handed-heavy lineup to counter Mets southpaw Sean Manaea. With Yelich out of the lineup, William Contreras will get a day off from catching duties and will serve as Milwaukee's designated hitter.