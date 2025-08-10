Brewers' Christian Yelich: Receiving afternoon off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yelich is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Yelich will join fellow left-handed-hitters Sal Frelick and Brice Turang on the bench as the Brewers roll out a right-handed-heavy lineup to counter Mets southpaw Sean Manaea. With Yelich out of the lineup, William Contreras will get a day off from catching duties and will serve as Milwaukee's designated hitter.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Smashes two-run homer•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Lifts 20th homer in win•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Picks up steal in win•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Day off Sunday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Salvages day with late homer•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Getting Thursday off•