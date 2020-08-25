Yelich went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in Monday's victory over the Reds.
Yelich's batting average on the season is still below the Mendoza Line, but that's still mainly a product of his extremely slow start. Over his last 20 games Yelich reached base at a .407 clip and also added 11 extra-base hits, 12 RBI, 17 runs and two steals.
