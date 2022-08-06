Yelich went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 5-1 win over the Reds.

Yelich has recorded three steals in his last six games, and he's up to 16 thefts without getting caught this year. Across his last 14 contests, he's batting .339 (19-for-56) with six extra-base hits and a 13:18 BB:K. The 30-year-old outfielder remains a fixture atop the Brewers' lineup, and he's up to a .261/.363/.391 slash line with eight home runs, 35 RBI and 69 runs scored through 444 plate appearances.