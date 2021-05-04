Yelich went 2-for-4 in Monday's loss to the Phillies.
Yelich smoked a single to left center in his first at-bat since being placed on the injured list April 11 with a back injury, and he followed that up with an infield single in the eighth that left the bat at 106.4 mph. Yelich is now 12-for-34 with a double, an RBI and two stolen bases in 10 games this season.
