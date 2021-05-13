Yelich (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Back troubles have plagued Yelich throughout the season, limiting him to 10 games. He made a previous attempt to return in early May but was shut down after just a single contest. This time around, he can at least test his back in rehab games before returning to the big leagues. Exactly how long he'll remain with Nashville remains unclear, but an activation sometime early next week could be on the cards if he gets through his rehab games without setbacks.