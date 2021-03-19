Yelich (back) is starting in left field and batting third in Friday's spring game against the Diamondbacks.
The 29-year-old has been held out of the lineup this week while dealing with back tightness, but he'll return to the starting nine Friday. There was never much concern over the injury from the Brewers, and Yelich should be starting in left field Opening Day, barring a setback.
