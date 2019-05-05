Brewers' Christian Yelich: Rejoins lineup
Yelich (back) will start in right field and bat second Sunday against the Mets.
Yelich will finally get the green light to rejoin the starting nine after coming out of Saturday's batting-practice session no worse for the wear. The 27-year-old had been unavailable for each of the previous six games, which opened up more time in the outfield for Ben Gamel and Eric Thames. Yelich's return should provide a nice shot in the arm to a Brewers squad coming off a marathon 18-inning victory Saturday.
