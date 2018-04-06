Brewers' Christian Yelich: Remains out against Cubs
Yelich is out of the lineup against the Cubs on Friday.
Yelich will sit for the second straight game while recovering from an oblique injury he suffered during Wednesday's contest. The club has yet to describe the severity of his injury or a specific timetable, so consider him day-to-day for the time being. In his place, Ryan Braun will get the nod in left while Domingo Santana picks up another start in right.
