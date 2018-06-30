Yelich (back) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game in Cincinnati.

Yelich will sit out of the lineup for the second straight day after exiting early in Thursday's game with back tightness. The 26-year-old should continue to be considered day-to-day at this point, with no real indication to the severity of the injury. Keon Broxton garners another start in center field for the Brewers.

