Yelich (neck) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Yelich took swings earlier Sunday and is showing improvement as he works through a sore neck, but he'll remain on the bench for a third straight game in any event. Esteury Ruiz will pick up another start in left field in place of Yelich, who didn't rule out a return to the lineup for Monday's series opener in Colorado.