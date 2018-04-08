Yelich (oblique) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Yelich will now miss his fourth consecutive game with a nagging oblique issue. The team doesn't expect that the injury will sideline him for an extended period of time, but it has given no update this weekend as to when he'll be able to return to the lineup. Yelich should be considered day-to-day heading in Monday's series opener against the Cardinals. Ryan Braun and Domingo Santana will occupy the corner-outfield spots Sunday.