Yelich (back) remains out of the lineup Thursday versus the Cardinals.

Yelich has appeared in only one game since Sept. 8 due to lingering back discomfort, but the NL Central-leading Brewers are refraining from placing him on the 10-day injured list with only 10 games left in the regular season. Mark Canha, Blake Perkins and Sal Frelick will start across the outfield Thursday in St. Louis.