Yelich (back) remains out of the lineup Thursday versus the Marlins.
Yelich was able to participate in pregame workouts Tuesday and Wednesday, but he hasn't played at all since last Friday due to lingering back stiffness. Tyrone Taylor, Joey Wiemer and Sal Frelick will again start across the outfield for the Brewers in Thursday's series finale against Miami.
