Yelich (back) remains out of the lineup Wednesday at St. Louis.
Yelich departed Monday's series opener against the Cardinals due to back tightness and will be on the bench to begin Wednesday night's series finale. Owen Miller is playing left field and batting leadoff for the Brewers.
