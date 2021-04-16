Yelich (back) will sit for the fourth straight game Friday against the Pirates.
Yelich hasn't appeared in any capacity since leaving early in Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a sore back, though the fact that he's still yet to be placed on the injured list seemingly suggests that the Brewers don't expect him to miss too much more time. It's no surprise that he'll miss at least one more game, though, as Will Sammon of The Athletic reports Yelich only just resumed baseball activities Thursday. Billy McKinney will get the nod in left field Friday.
