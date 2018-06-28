Brewers' Christian Yelich: Removed in first inning
Yelich was removed from Thursday's game against the Reds with an undisclosed issue, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Keon Broxton came on to replace Yelich in center field after Yelich grounded out in his first at-bat. A further update on Yelich's status will be posted once more information is made available.
