Yelich will get a scheduled day off Monday against the Padres, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers are handling Yelich very cautiously after a false start in his return from back issues saw him land back on the injured list in early May just one game after returning to action. He's yet to take the field on consecutive days since returning from the injured list last week and hasn't yet caught fire at the plate, grabbing just two hits in five games. Tyrone Taylor will be the right fielder in his absence.