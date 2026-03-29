Brewers' Christian Yelich: Resting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yelich is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
With Milwaukee wrapping up its season-opening series with a day game and a lefty (Anthony Kay) on the hill for the White Sox, the left-handed-hitting Yelich will get a breather. William Contreras will get a day off from catching but will stick in the lineup at designated hitter in place of Yelich, who went 5-for-9 with a walk, a stolen base, three runs and two RBI in Milwaukee's first two games.
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