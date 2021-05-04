Yelich will sit Tuesday against the Phillies.
Yelich returned from back soreness Monday and grabbed a pair of hits, but the Brewers don't want him starting on back-to-back days right away. It shouldn't be too long before he resumes his normal workload, but he may need a few more off days than normal in the near future. Pablo Reyes will be the left fielder in his absence Tuesday.
