Yelich (back) resumed hitting in the cage Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Yelich apparently felt good after his hitting session Tuesday since he plans to hit in the cage once again Wednesday. The Brewers have been optimistic that Yelich won't miss much more time, but the team hasn't yet announced a timetable for his return to game action.
