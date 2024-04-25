Yelich (back) was spotted running on the field prior to Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Pirates, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

While Yelich's ability to take part in some form of on-field activity is a positive sign as he works his way back from a lower-back strain, he has yet to resume swinging a bat or playing catch since landing on the 10-day injured list April 16. The Brewers haven't set a firm target date for Yelich's return to the lineup, but at the very least, he doesn't look as though he'll be ready to come off the IL when first eligible this weekend.