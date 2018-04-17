Yelich (oblique) was reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Yelich has been inching back to a return from the DL, and he finally proved his health enough to get back onto the active roster. However, he's not in the lineup Tuesday, allowing him another day off to rest his injured oblique. To make room for him on the active roster, reliever Jorge Lopez was sent back to the minors.