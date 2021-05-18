Yelich (back) was activated from the injured list Tuesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
Back issues have cost Yelich the majority of the season thus far, limiting him to just 10 games and sending him to the injured list twice. He made what was evidently a premature return in early May, as he was shut back down after playing just one game, but he evidently feels confident that he's good to go this time around. Hoby Milner was optioned in a corresponding move.
