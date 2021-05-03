Yelich (back) was activated off the 10-day injured list Monday and will bat third and play left field against the Phillies.

Yelich appeared in just nine games this season before being shut down with back issues. He'd managed just one extra-base hit in those nine games but was still hitting .333 despite a career-worst 32.4 percent strikeout rate, with a .556 BABIP deserving much of the credit. Nine games isn't much of a sample, however, so the Brewers will be hoping he can get back to MVP form going forward. Keston Hiura was optioned in a corresponding move.