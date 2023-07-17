Yelich went 3-for-4 with one double, a solo home run and an additional RBi in Sunday's 4-3 victory over Cincinnati.

Yelich took Ben Lively yard for a solo shot in the third inning, marking his second straight game with a long ball and pushing his season total to 13 homers. After clubbing 14 or fewer home runs in three straight campaigns, Yelich is on pace to shatter that number in 2023. The 31-year-old has been on a tear lately, going 18-for-50 (.360) with 13 RBI, 15 runs scored and three stolen bases in his last 12 games.