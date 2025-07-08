Yelich went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 9-1 win over the Dodgers.

Yelich went hitless with two strikeouts in his first three at-bats before delivering a two-run shot off Julian Fernandez in the seventh inning. The round tripper extended Yelich's on-base streak to 19 games. During that stretch, he's 27-for-76 (.355) with five homers and three stolen bases.