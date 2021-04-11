Yelich went 2-for-3 with three runs, two walks and a stolen base during Saturday's 9-5 win over the Cardinals.

The 29-year-old has yet to find his power stroke in 2021 with one double representing his lone extra-base hit, but he's still providing solid offense overall. Yelich has a .321/.457/.357 slash line with seven runs, one RBI and two stolen bases through eight games this season.