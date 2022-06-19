Yelich went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Saturday's win over Cincinnati.
Both of Yelich's runs came early in the game, once on a Rowdy Tellez double in the first and again on a Willy Adames homer in the third. Yelich has been hot in June, picking up at least one hit in eight of his last 11 games, including five multi-hit games. The outfielder raised his batting average to .242 after Saturday's two-hit performance.
