Yelich hit 2-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI in Thursday's 6-5 win over Minnesota.

2021 is already off to a better start for Yelich than last season when he recorded only one hit in his first six games. A dominant spring training and strong Opening Day indicate that Yelich is primed to prove 2020 was an outlier and return to his 2018-19 form. Yelich doesn't have a ton of protection in Milwaukee's fluid, platoon-heavy lineup, but there are competent enough options to hit behind him that pitchers can't completely avoid the 2018 NL MVP.