Yelich hit 2-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI in Thursday's 6-5 win over Minnesota.
2021 is already off to a better start for Yelich than last season when he recorded only one hit in his first six games. A dominant spring training and strong Opening Day indicate that Yelich is primed to prove 2020 was an outlier and return to his 2018-19 form. Yelich doesn't have a ton of protection in Milwaukee's fluid, platoon-heavy lineup, but there are competent enough options to hit behind him that pitchers can't completely avoid the 2018 NL MVP.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Sizzling this spring•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Rejoins lineup Friday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Tending to minor back issue•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Scratched but not hurt•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits first homer this spring•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: In-game video returns•