Yelich was scratched from the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres but isn't hurt, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The Brewers have every reason to be cautious with even a minor injury for Yelich, but that doesn't appear to be what's happened here. Yelich is simply getting a day off, which should have no meaningful impact on his readiness for the upcoming season.
