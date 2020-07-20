Yelich has recorded one hit in 18 at-bats during the Brewers' intrasquad games at summer camp, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Yelich had gone hitless with seven strikeouts in his first 11 at-bats of camp before smacking an opposite-field, two-run single in his first plate appearance of Friday's game. Much like spring statistics in the majority of cases, Yelich's results at summer camp can probably be taken with a grain of salt, as the outfielder's exceptional numbers in a larger body of work over his past two seasons in Milwaukee provide a better gauge of his abilities. With Angels star Mike Trout expected to leave the Angels for at least a portion of the 60-game season when his wife give birth to their child in August, Yelich's case for being a No. 1 selection in fantasy drafts has arguably strengthened since the spring, despite his slow start to summer camp.