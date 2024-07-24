Yelich (back) will see a spine specialist Thursday to discuss the next steps in his recovery, with season-ending surgery representing one possibility, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Yelich's on-again, off-again back injury flared up Tuesday and he was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Season-ending surgery would be a worst-case scenario and it's unclear at this point what the likelihood of an operation would be, but that it's even on the table is concerning. At the very least, it would figure to be longer than a minimum stint on the IL for Yelich.