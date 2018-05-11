Yelich has gone 14-for-40 (.350) with a home run, two RBI, and a 3:8 BB:K over his last 10 games.

Yelich has been exactly as advertised so far with his new team, as his .297/.368/.446 slash line through 26 games nearly mimics the .290/.369/.432 marks he has posted over the course of his career. He has started 20 straight games across all three outfield spots since returning from an oblique injury, and given how he is hitting -- and how he's hit in the past -- his days off figure to be few and far between moving forward.