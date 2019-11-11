Brewers' Christian Yelich: Set to begin running
Yelich (kneecap) will begin running this week and expects to be fully healthy for winter workouts, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Yelich was given an 8-to-10 week recovery timeline after fracturing his kneecap in September, and it appears as though he has been progressing well so far. A return to health in time for winter workouts would allow him to have a normal offseason and would signal that he'd likely be ready for spring training with no limitations. The 27-year-old hit .329/.429/.671 with 44 home runs and 30 stolen bases over 130 games in 2019 prior to his injury.
