Manager Craig Counsell said Yelich (back) will be activated from the 10-day injured list during the four-game series in Philadelphia this week, which begins Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Yelich has been sidelined since April 11 with soreness in his back, but he's poised to return from the injured list this week. Lorenzo Cain (quadriceps) is also expected to be activated versus the Phillies, though Counsell didn't specify which day during the series either player should be back.