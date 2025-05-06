Yelich went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 5-1 win against the Astros.

Yelich hit the only home run in the contest, smashing a 413-foot, two-run shot to center field in the third inning. The veteran slugger also swiped a bag following an eighth-inning walk and subsequently came around to score. It was the second time this season that Yelich has homered and stolen a base in the same contest. That could be a sign Yelich is emerging from a rut that saw him go 1-for-20 with 10 strikeouts over his previous five games heading into Monday.