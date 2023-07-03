Yelich went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI, three runs scored and a steal in Monday's 8-6 win over the Cubs.

Yelich got the Brewers' comeback started with a two-run triple in the third inning. The 31-year-old outfielder would eventually score three times in the win while swiping his 19th base, matching his total from last season. Over his last 24 games, Yelich is batting .348 with a 1.029 OPS. He's now slashing an impressive .282/.379/.452 with 10 homers, 62 runs scored and 41 RBI through 348 plate appearances.