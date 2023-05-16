Yelich (back) is not in the lineup Tuesday night against the Cardinals.
Yelich will grab more rest and treatment after departing Monday night's series opener at Busch Stadium due to back tightness. Owen Miller, Joey Wiemer and Tyrone Taylor will start across the outfield Tuesday. Yelich is considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Dealing with back tightness•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Continues hot stretch at plate•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Belts two long balls in win•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Two RBI, one steal in win•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Picks up sixth steal•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Belts homer among three hits•